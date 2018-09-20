Bigg Boss 12 September 20 Update: Girls dance to impress Anup Jalota

television

With just 4 days down, the Bigg Boss 12 house has already turned into a battlefield in Deepak's words i.e Battle of Grahyastra. Giving them a hint of what's in store, Bigg Boss wakes the contestants to the tunes of Badshah o Badshah.

The first nomination has become the topic of conversation in the house making the contestants perplexed. Deepak, Romil and Nirmal decide how they need to up their game in order to survive in the house. On the other hand, while everyone was making new friends, Somi still couldn't find a connection with anyone in the house and chose to stay aloof throughout the day.

Just when the contestants thought it is going to be a light day, Bigg Boss announced the first captaincy task called Raja Ki Duvida. Keeping the pros and cons of the BB Press Conference, Bigg Boss punished the boys of the house by not letting them compete for captaincy and gave the power to the girls. As a part of the task, the jodis had to nominate one jodi between Saba-Somi and Kriti-Roshmi and the single had to choose between Nehha, Srishty and Dipika. In the task, Anup Jalota was playing the role of Rangeela Rajkumar and the girls were his Ranis. The Ranis had to earn a rose from the Rajkumar by entertaining him. Whoever gets the maximum roses, will be declared as the captain of the house.

Further, we will see the contenders trying to impress the Rajkumar as they sportingly take up dancing, singing, cooking making every attempt to win roses from him. While Dipika performed to Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Kriti left no stone unturned as she performed on Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. On the other hand, the boys of the house also entertained the Rajkumar, for example, Karanvir gave a kathak performance, Romil rapped a song and Sreesanth sang a bhajan for him. While the competition was in full swing, Shivashish and Sreesanth got into an argument which later blows out of proportions and leaves Sorabh, Sreesanth and others emotional in the house.

Which team will win this battle and who will be the first captain of the Bigg Boss season 12?

