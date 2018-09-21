Bigg Boss 12: Shoaib Ibrahim posts an emotional message after seeing Dipika Kakar cry

television

Shoaib Ibrahim has shared an emotional and encouraging post for wife Dipika Kakar, after seeing her breakdown in the Bigg Boss 12 house

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

Within a few days of its telecast, Bigg Boss 12 has already grabbed a lot of attention from its viewers. From the Khan sisters quarrel with the inmates to Sreesanth threatening to quit the house, it has all the drama. Bigg Boss got its first captain on Thursday in contestant Roshni Banik and Kriti Verma. Contending for the post was Dipika Kakar.

While Dipika's game was on point and she was almost on the verge of winning, she had to pay a heavy price for being slightly negligent. She lost the captaincy task to Roshni Banik and Kriti Verma. This made Dipika cry as she thought her team's hard work went in vain due to her. After which, Dipika Kakar's husband Shoaib Ibrahim encouraged her through a sweet social media post.

Shoaib shared Dipika's picture from last night's episode and wrote, "Making errors and mistakes is human, but owing to it, accepting it with grace and working on it is what makes you a better human. Proud of you Dipi, for being who you are, and that's what makes you different. Hamesha tumhare saath hu [sic]."

Talking about Shoaib and Dipika, they married each other on February 22, 2018, after falling in love with each other on the sets of their show, Sasural Simar Ka. Reportedly, Dipika is the highest paid contestant in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

