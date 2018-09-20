Bigg Boss 12: Rakhi Sawant takes hilarious dig at Anup Jalota - Jasleen Kaur's relationship

television

Rakhi Sawant has taken to her Instagram account to speak about Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota (65) and Jasleen Kaur's (28) relationship

Rakhi Sawant. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/rakhisawant2511

Bigg Boss 12 has left its loyalists smitten by the twists and turns presented to them. The combination of unique pairing and solo contestants inside the house has got everyone excited. With three days passed by, there has been enough meat for the audience to relish on. First and foremost, it is 'Bhajan Samrat' Anup Jalota's relationship with his singer-student Jasleen Matharu. They have entered the house as a pair, and ever since then, the duo's relationship has been questioned by the inmates. Not only this, but it has also generated enough memes on social media.

However, the latest one to join the bandwagon of commenting on Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's relationship is Rakhi Sawant. The dancer-actress in her cringe-worthy English accent speaks about how unbelievable this pairing can be! Rakhi is amazed by the 65-year-old's relationship with the 28-year-old Jasleen Matharu. The item dancer has also made some bizarre comments on their relationship through funny videos.

View this post on Instagram #Bigboss12#anupjalota A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) onSep 17, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

Rakhi Sawant is a former Bigg Boss contestant. She was a part of the first season of this controversial reality show hosted by Arshad Warsi in 2006. The list of contestants that are seen in Bigg Boss 12 house is Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Neha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth, Somi and Subi Khan, Deepak Thakur, Urvashi Vani amongst others.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth To Pay Whopping Amount If He Leaves The House Midway!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates