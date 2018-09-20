Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth to pay whopping amount if he leaves the house midway!

television

Unable to handle the Bigg Boss 12 house mess, former cricketer Sreesanth threatened to quit the show on day two itself

Sreesanth

With three days of Bigg Boss 12 going into action, the fights in the house have already begun. With each passing day, the level of fights and entertainment is intensifying. However, former cricketer Sreesanth, who is a member of the Bigg Boss 12 house, is unable to take the mess in the house. Due to which, he has threatened every one of leaving the Bigg Boss house midway.

This threat of quitting the reality show came after Sreesanth’s spat with the Khan sisters - Somi Khan and Subi Khan. Their argument led to such an extent that they started questioning each other’s upbringing. Now, a report in bollywoodlife states that if Sreesanth quits the show midway, he loses Rs 50 lakhs.

The report further states that Sreesanth is one of the celebrity contestants on the show, who came with a hefty clause in his contract. The report also quoted a source as saying that the amount he would have to pay has no bearing on the prize money.

This isn’t the first time that Sreesanth has stated of leaving the show midway. Earlier, he had participated in a dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and left the show in between. The reason being his dispute with the shows judges – Madhuri Dixit, Remo D’souza and Karan Johar, after they pointed out flaws in his dance performances.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Steps Up To Be A Friend To The Khan Sisters

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates