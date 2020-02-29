Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri gets the tattoo of his name removed

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's love story was widely discussed in and outside the Bigg Boss house. While fans were hoping this love story would go beyond, fate had other plans. The two have parted ways, and the separation looked no less than a brutal affair.

According to The Times of India, Akansha has now removed the tattoo of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's name from her wrist. The actress has redesigned the tattoo, and it looks amazing! Taking to her Instagram account, Puri shared a picture of her new tattoo. She has now added a bar code and got 'Being Me' inked above it. The television star shared her new tattoo on her Instagram account with the hashtag, "#beingme".

In the next picture, she writes, "#Goodnight. I am just #beingme!!"

According to the newspaper, the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress is extremely happy about it and wants to move on in life. And it began by getting rid of the tattoo even before Paras could do it. She said, "It's my time. I am dating my work and loving myself like never before. I am just #beingme in a world where everyone is trying to be fake and something else. Because you can never fail at being yourself so I am #beingme. I have got my name with the bar code. The below that I have written being me has been my hashtag for years."

In an earlier interview, Paras had said that he too would remove the tattoo of her name that he has on his wrist? "I haven't got the time to get it covered. But the first thing after this interview will be that. I will go and get it covered," he said.

The television star broke up with Paras in January, when during a Bigg Boss 13 episode, Paras told show host Salman Khan that he wants to break up with Akanksha. This was too much for the Calendar Girls actress to take. A close friend of Akanksha revealed she was deeply hurt after watching the weekend episode. She was disappointed with the way Paras depicted her on the show, as well as their relationship.

On the work front, Akansha is seen Vighnaharta Ganesh while Paras is seen in Bigg Boss 13 spin-off series, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill.

