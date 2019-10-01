Bigg Boss 13 day 2: Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz lock horns over usage of rations

Competition for survival brings out the best in people, but sometimes even the worst sees the light in an effort to fight it. The second day of Bigg Boss 13 saw big fights among the contestants for food.

After been woken up by the contestants on the song 'Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane', everyone assembled at the dining area for breakfast. However, with limited ration, the roommates decided to fix a quantity for breakfast. However, things did not turn as they should have been.

Apparently, Shehnaz Gill objected to over usage of tea leaves and asked why the tea leaves are finishing fast. Asim Riaz also agreed with Shehnaz on the issue and accused Paras Chhabra of being ignorant about it. Soon both the eyes entered into a heated argument.

At the breakfast table, Sidharth Shukla and Siddharth Dey locked horns over the chutney. Shukla, who is assigned kitchen duty in the house, asked Dey to take limited serving as the contestants had limited ration.

This doesn't stop here; fingers are also pointed at Shehnaaz and Paras for not managing the ration and taking the situation too lightly. An emotional Shehnaaz breaks down while Paras tries to console her.

With the situation intensifying over limited ration, we wonder will the contestants be successful in forging connections with each other in order to survive in the game.

