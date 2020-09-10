Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana's condition worsens due to PCOS; to undergo a surgery

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana will go under the knife soon. The actress, who has been suffering from PCOS for quite some time now, is under pain and requires surgery. A few sources close to Himanshi revealed some details about her health, which have been a huge concern to her fans and social media followers.

In an interview with Spotboye, a source close to the actress revealed, "Her PCOS has become worse, the swelling has increased due to which bleeding is happening and she is unable to walk at all. Yesterday, she had a flight and she was not in the position to walk so we had to take her inside the flight with the help of a wheelchair. Considering today's shoot commitment was done a long time back she couldn't cancel it. But since her condition is getting worse soon after the shoot, she will undergo a surgery. Right now we are taking care of her as she is in acute pain."

In an interview earlier, Himanshi Khurana revealed, "I have PCOS, whoever doesn't understand it, please go and surf on the Internet. Most of the girls go through it. People who know about it will relate with me. During PCOS, your body weight keeps fluctuating. Sometimes you lose so much weight and sometimes you gain a lot of weight. My blood pressure also fluctuates a lot. My BP levels sometimes drop so much that I have to take oxygen for three hours. My manager panics when I don't respond or get up. My entire team makes sure to keep me away from my phone when I am at home, they try to keep me distracted."

The actress has been trolled mercilessly for her health issues. She also shared how netizens have been ruthless towards her problems. "During lockdown, I was again trolled because someone's song was coming out, or making news to follow and unfollow someone. I am saying it's my social media and it's my prerogative who I want to follow or not. It's my personal account. I don't believe in digital relationships. I have been working in the industry for the last 10 years, if someone wants to talk to me, they directly call me or I directly do it."

We all wish you soon recovery, Himanshi!

On the personal front, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz' love story created a buzz on social media when Asim proposed to her on Bigg Boss 13. While Himanshi didn't say yes immediately due to some personal commitments out of the house, it was clear that she had feelings for Asim. The duo made it official just before the lockdown in March 2020.

