Bigg Boss 13 Himanshi Khurana's cryptic post on Instagram leave fans in frenzy

Himanshi Khurana is said to have surgery soon. The actress, who confessed suffering from PCOS for quite some time now, shared that her condition has been worsened. She is soon to be admitted to the hospital for her PCOS surgery. In fact, one of her videos where she is seen shooting despite being on a wheelchair has taken over the internet.

Her previous story read:

Now, after the news broke, Himanshi's fans have been curious about the entire situation. Amid the medical emergency, the actress' story did raise some eyebrows. Later on, Himanshi Khurana also shared:

In an interview earlier, Himanshi's source confirmed, "Her PCOS has become worse, the swelling has increased due to which bleeding is happening and she is unable to walk at all. Yesterday, she had a flight and she was not in the position to walk so we had to take her inside the flight with the help of a wheelchair. Considering today's shoot commitment was done a long time back she couldn't cancel it. But since her condition is getting worse soon after the shoot, she will undergo a surgery. Right now we are taking care of her as she is in acute pain."

Himanshi Khurana also added, "I have PCOS, whoever doesn't understand it, please go and surf on the Internet. Most of the girls go through it. People who know about it will relate with me. During PCOS, your body weight keeps fluctuating. Sometimes you lose so much weight and sometimes you gain a lot of weight. My blood pressure also fluctuates a lot. My BP levels sometimes drop so much that I have to take oxygen for three hours. My manager panics when I don't respond or get up. My entire team makes sure to keep me away from my phone when I am at home, they try to keep me distracted."

We wish she recovers soon!

