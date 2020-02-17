Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma says Paras Chhabra will always be a friend, wouldn't see Shehnaaz Gill's face

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 13 has turned out to be the most successful season of all time, in terms of controversies and social media reactions. Fans were waiting with bated breaths to see who will walk away with the coveted trophy. Well, everyone knows it was Sidharth Shukla!

Now, coming to one of the other contestants of the show, Mahira Sharma, she was very close to winning the show but was eliminated a little before. She has extremely fond memories from inside the house and says she's very proud of her journey. After being evicted, she said to Times of India, "I consider myself lucky that I was a part of season 13 which is such a hit. I feel proud that I could reach top 7 and be a part of the show for four and a half months and beat so many wildcards."

And how does she view her friendship with Paras Chhabra, who walked away with Rs. 10 lacs? "Paras is a friend and he will always be a friend as you all know that he is doing a show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Now, I will be dancing at my friend's wedding. People were thinking that there was something going on between us," she says.

But when she says she would not like to see Shehnaaz Gill's face again, it comes as a surprise. She has a reason for the same, "I would not like to see her after the show because people who fought with me were on my face. Shehnaaz always behaved good to me on my face, but talked I'll about me in my absence," she says.

Well, Bigg Boss 14 has a very tall order to live up to in terms of social media attractions and the popularity of the contestants. Will history repeat itself?

