Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan: I screwed up my life by hating it, realised I deserve to be happy

Television actor Eijaz Khan recently entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant. The actor in a recent interview talked about the ups and downs he faced in his life. He also talked about his mental illness, how there are times when he's scared of being alone and also scared of himself.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Eijaz said, "I have learned many lessons during my relationships. Primarily I used to be an idiot, blamed some beautiful people who came into my life, blamed them. I have realised that how I used to project my insecurities and my childhood trauma on them, how my basic nature was to play this passive-aggressive person. How I wasn't equipped for a relationship. There are a few things that my comfort zone ends up in a crisis cycle. I end up having that pattern again and again and impose those patterns on them and leave my partners confused and we part ways, sometimes amicably, sometimes traumatically. But all of them are today settled. It is wrong for me to speak for them today".

The actor also talked about how he screwed his life by hating his life. "I screwed my life, actually but the best part is I have realised how I could have repaired those relationships and the only way was to repair my relationship with myself. That has happened now and is an ongoing process. I think by going through my life enjoying hating it and I have realised that I deserve to be happy. I deserve it and I will get it. I have started loving myself now," he concluded.

Also Read: Eijaz Khan On The COVID-19 Pandemic: It Will Be Difficult To Get Back To Normal

A few days, Eijaz in an interview had talked about his mental illness and how he is trying to cope up with it. Khan stated, "I haven't come out of mental illness. It is an on-going process. There are times I am still scared of being alone and sometimes I am scared of my own self. The two years from 2015 to 2017 have been the most difficult one. But now, I know it is fine to seek therapy, it is ok to put your trust in someone else. It is very important that you expect the way it is. It is important to understand, I am like this and I am feeling this way. The more you try to run away from the fact that nothing has happened to you, the more you will suffer from anxiety issues."

The actor also said that he will use Bigg Boss 14 as a platform to create awareness of mental health issues."I will surely speak on the show if I get a chance but not at the cost of the show. I know this show is watched by kids, youngsters and elders who have passed on toxicity from generations to generations saying there is nothing like mental illness. If one life also changes because of me talking about it and if even father or mother tells their kid come let's sit and talk I think my job of spreading awareness will be done", he said.

Eijaz Khan began his Bigg Boss 14 journey on October 3. He is pitted against Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Singh Malkani and Shehzad Deol to win the coveted title. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Eijaz Khan: Have Prepped For This Show For Past 20 Years

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news