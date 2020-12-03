Bigg Boss 14 Day 52 Update: Things get serious after Rubina and Kavita's epic showdown

Given the surprising Finale Week in Bigg Boss 14, all the housemates are on edge and tempers are flaring! Everyone knows that no one is safe and that has led to the contestants upping their game to the next level.

Rubina and Kavita, who hadn't really clashed earlier, have a rather surprising and major showdown this time. Kavita threatens Rubina that she will show her who the real boss is when she meets her outside the Bigg Boss House. Rubina doesn't take this threat lightly and enters into a heated yelling match with Kavita.

With Kavita also not one to take things lying down, their fight is too hot to handle! Things get so serious that none of the housemates intervene, as the two keep accusing each other. Kavita also threatens Rubina that she would reveal some very personal and embarrassing things about Abhinav. Rubina throws caution to the wind and dares Kavita to reveal whatever she wants!

Bigg Boss, on noting that the housemates were not following the rules, says that the contestants are welcome to walk out. Kavita takes advantage of this to exit the house and storms out as she decides not to be in the same house with Rubina and Abhinav. The housemates are all in a rude shock over this, and Nikki can't even believe that her friend has just walked out!

Will Bigg Boss accept Kavita's sudden walkout?

