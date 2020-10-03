Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere updates: Salman Khan introduces Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss fans can finally rejoice. The wait is finally over. The 14th season of the controversial reality TV show has finally returned on your television screens! Starting this Saturday, some of the popular and unknown faces will be locking themselves in the grand-and-speculator Bigg Boss house providing us our daily dose of entertainment.

After a fun banter with former contestants Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla, Salman introduced the first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 - Eijaz Khan. The actor is known for his roles in Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He was last seen on TV in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey. Now, he is all set to witness a new adventure in Bigg Boss.

The second contestant is Nikki Tamboli. Nikki Tamboli is a well known face in Tamil movies. She has acted in several movies down south, some of them including Kanchana 3 and Thippara Meesam.

Up next, its the couple show - Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The two who tied the knot in 2018 in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Shimla are all set to spread their magic of love and romance inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Bigg Boss 14 makers to tweak certain rules for the contestants. In the new normal, Bigg Boss 14 contestants shot for their dance acts in advance, instead of performing live in the opening episode. The participants, who are in quarantine, will be tested again for COVID-19 before they enter the house. It is learnt that host Salman Khan shot virtually for a promo featuring the interiors of the house. There will be no live audience when Khan introduces the participants.

Tables will turn as the most challenging year will now be challenged. Bogged down by the lockdown, shackled in chains of monotony and boredom, 2020 has been a year that laid complete waste to our best-made plans! But now it's time to turn the tide and unleash a superstorm of entertainment and celebration in the most spectacular manner.

Focusing on the campaign of the season - 'Ab paltega scene, kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawab', the makers plans to go heavy on the digital front. From introducing a microsite featuring a wall of Bigg Boss memes and a UGC music video-based never seen before house reveal, it is going to be a delightful experience for the Bigg Boss fans.

While Salman Khan will flag off this exciting voyage, the contestants will have to put their best foot forward as the destination will be closer than ever before. The newest season of Bigg Boss will pack a punch with an all celebrity season raising the bar of excitement right from the beginning.

With drama being whipped up at every step of the season, the viewers can surely expect a lot of fun and excitement.

