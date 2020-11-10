Bigg Boss 14: 'I can't see her crying and I want to be there for her,' says Aly Goni on Jasmin Bhasin

Though he may have missed a chunk of the action, Aly Goni believes this is the perfect time for him to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Like most contestants, this is not the first time that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was offered the show.

"However, my previous commitments didn't allow me to participate before," he says.

While most participants set foot in the house with their eyes on the prize, Goni has his own reason to join the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. "As much as I am going there to play the game, I am also going there for Jasmin [Bhasin]. I can't see her crying and I want to be there for her as her good friend." Even though rumours suggest that the two are dating, they prefer to play coy, maintaining the "we are good friends" stance. In her stint so far, Bhasin has often been seen shedding tears at the drop of a hat. Her last fight with singer Rahul Vaidya was considered an overreaction by the superstar host. Mention this, and Goni jumps to her defence, "Jasmin is being real in the house. She says it like she sees it; other people may try to be fake, but not her. If she realises she has made a mistake, she will accept it later."

The actor hopes to bring his A-game to the show that sees contestants performing physically demanding tasks. "Jasmin and I were pitted against each other during Khatron Ke Khiladi; she is the one who ousted me from the reality show. Luckily, I came back as a wild card. When it comes to a task, we will give our best shot. This season's contestants don't seem to be as strong as those in the previous seasons. Here, they fight for 15 minutes, and then everyone goes back to being normal."

