Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Rahul Vaidya back? Salman Khan has some tough questions for the singer

With a host of interesting Challengers and current housemates, the Bigg Boss House is completely charged up, as everyone seeks to up their game and cut out their competitors. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Salman Khan take stock of the week gone by, and give interesting tasks to the housemates.

The first task had the housemates burst each other's 'galatfahmi ke gubbare'! They all wore balloons on their heads and each housemate had to burst one balloon of a contestant they feel has misunderstood them. Vikas was quick to burst Arshi's balloon as he felt she thought he was scared of her. Nikki burst Jasmin's bubble who in turn chose to prick Eijaz's balloon. Eijaz, in turn, burst Aly's balloon and their old friendship seemed to be on the brink of collapse.

With all the tension, Salman Khan decided to play a fun game with all the housemates. Each housemate was called in the confession room where Salman asked them a few questions. If the other housemates didn't agree with the person's answer, there were in for a surprise. Rakhi was the first to go, and she got a surprise for her responses in the form of a boatload of colours! Salman also remarked that Bigg Boss had filled her maang when a trench filled with red colour was dumped on her. Next up was Rahul, who also got a hilarious dry bath of colours dumped on him.

It was then time to get serious as Rahul Vaidya was back and facing off Salman Khan's tough questions on his unceremonious exit from the show. Standing in the 'katehra', Rahul tried his best to respond to Salman. He asked him whether Rahul faked being homesick, and how could people who voted for him trust him now when he chose to leave the show on a whim? The grilling got pretty intense and it was up to the housemates whether to let Rahul back into the show.

The current season of Bigg Boss has been grabbing eyeballs also because of the ongoing revelations by Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronit Biswas. He accused Abhinav Shukla of having a dark past with Kavita. Last week, he expressed his feelings on the social media platform. In the recent episode, Vikas Gupta was seen informing Abhinav and Rubina about the same.

Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronit Biswas joined Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to reveal the truth from their past. Kavita was seen accusing Abhinav of sending her inappropriate and violent messages while Abhinav continued to deny the allegation.

Abhinav, Kavita and Ronit engage in a verbal spat where they warn each other that they will take the legal route to deal with this once they are outside the house. Listening to both the sides, Salman Khan loses his cool and tells both parties that they have made a show of their personal life and it is extremely uncomfortable for all. After listening to Salman, Rubina breaks down and starts crying.

