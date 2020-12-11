Bigg Boss 14's Rakhi Sawant: A single mistake of mine has completely ruined my life; I lost everything

Rakhi Sawant rose to fame with her appearance on the first season of the controversial Indian reality television series Bigg Boss in 2006. 14 years later, the actress is now back to the reality show as a challenger. Rakhi entered the fourteenth season of the Salman Khan-hosted show this week along with Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan and Rahul Mahajan.

In a recent interview, Rakhi has spilled beans on her Bollywood career. The actress also revealed that she was in depression for quite some time. Speaking to The Times of India, the actress said, "I have not given up on life. I want to live my life and work. I've been into depression like many others. There are many who take a wrong step when they are into depression. They end their life, but I've never done this and will never do it. God has given me life and I feel it is very precious. I know money doesn't stay forever, and I believe in my talent and I know I can rebuild everything because of my talent. The only drawback I feel I have in my career is education. People cheated me."

The Main Hoon Na actress also revealed that she was cheated by someone in her career which ruined her life. "I've realised the importance of education. I feel it is very important for a girl to be educated, if she wants to survive in the industry. A single mistake of mine has completely ruined my life. I became a fool and without thinking I signed documents and it became the worst decision of my life. I lost everything in life because of one signature. I was going to reveal all these things inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. I want to tell everyone it is not easy to become a celebrity and survive in the industry. I have realised the importance of education and I will tell everyone to think before trusting anyone and taking decisions."

"The prize money of Bigg Boss is very huge Rs 50 lakh and I want to win the cash prize as I want money. And that's why I accepted the offer of doing this show. I want to win the trophy, I know it is not going to be easy. There will be hardcore competition", she concluded.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed how she got a chance to be on the show. She shared that she reached out to Sohail Khan, Salman's brother, requesting him to take her on in Bigg Boss 14. "I called Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan, requesting him to put me in Bigg Boss so that I can kickstart my career once again. I told him, 'I don't want to get into depression'," she said.

Saying that she has no qualms asking for work, Rakhi added, "I want to work in television, films, everywhere. And if you give me one chance to be a part of Bigg Boss I promise to prove that I am a good entertainer. So Sohail bhai spoke to Salman."

Well, let's wait and watch what Rakhi Sawant has in store for us inside the Bigg Boss 14 house!

