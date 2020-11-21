Bigg Boss 14's Shardul Pandit asks Salman Khan for work, says 'I needed the show for money'

In an interview soon after his eviction from BB14, Shardul has opened up about his stay in the house and his struggle in finding work outside. He has also requested Bigg Boss host Salman Khan to help him get work in the industry.

Speaking to India Today, the actor said, "The moment I left the Bigg Boss house, I was taken to my vanity. There I requested to speak to Salman (Khan) bhai for a minute. He told me that like Kavita, even I could be back. After that, I just sat there for two hours. I couldn't cry or feel anything because I needed the show for money. The realisation is finally sinking in that it's over."

Shardul further opened up and said, "I was hoping to be among the top contestants but now I have to battle it all alone. There's a part of fans who are saying that I won hearts but there are some who say I didn't do anything. It pinches me every moment. It's difficult to live with that. I feel like going back to despair. There was a time earlier when I had wanted to kill myself and now, I have to battle it all over again."

The actor also added that more than him, it was his mother who was more shocked by his elimination. He says, "My mother is shocked that I am out of the show. She's not happy that the only thing that could have given me work and recognition is now over. She's still recovering. She has an allergy to chemo right now."

A few days back, Shardul had said that he currently has no work. He said that he gave up an assignment for the reality show. Speaking to IANS, he had said, "There is zero (work) as of now. There are many who reached out like Geeta Kapur saying if you need money then let us know. I tell them I need work. Yes, I did get probably the most elegant farewell on Bigg Boss but there is no work. There is genuinely no work."

Before this, Shardul earlier talked about battling depression after being jobless for almost two years. He said, "It is not a happy situation. I am no hero, I coped up with anxiety, I coped with tears, I went into a phase where I locked myself up. People have this perception that I have so many friends which I had but there came a point where I was too ashamed to meet anybody because people would call me to watch a movie but I was like if I spend 350 on this movie, what do I do next? And as an actor, you have to go to auditions and events looking good, or decent and I didn't have that money. I didn't have money to go for protein shakes."

