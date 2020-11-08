Bigg Boss 14's Shardul Pandit: Went into a phase where I locked myself up; was ashamed to meet anybody

Things have started spicing up inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The four weeks were filled with entertainment, drama, mastii, fights, love, and hate, which has only spiced up after the introduction of three wild-card entrants Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit. Shardul, who is known for shows such as Bandini, Godh Bharaai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, and Kuldeepak, has been entertaining the audience in the first week of his entry.

Recently, in an interview, Shardul talked about the ups and downs he faced in his life. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "It is not a happy situation. I am no hero, I coped up with anxiety, I coped with tears, I went into a phase where I locked myself up. People have this perception that I have so many friends which I had but there came a point where I was too ashamed to meet anybody because people would call me to watch a movie but I was like if I spend 350 on this movie, what do I do next? And as an actor, you have to go to auditions and events looking good, or decent and I didn't have that money. I didn't have money to go for protein shakes."

He also underwent several health problems after he went on steroids for a role. "At that time, every bad thing that could have happened to me happened. I was prepping up for a web show where I was supposed to do intimate scenes, so I had to go on steroids because I was a thin boy. I went onto steroids and it went wrong and I was diagnosed with jaundice, doctors couldn't diagnose it at the right time and then relapse happened. At the same time, I was going through a financial crunch and my mom was going through chemotherapy, everything that can go wrong, and then lockdown happened."

He said that at the peak of his financial crunch, he 'decided to cut down expenses till the moment I start earning again' and looking for jobs, sometimes the ones that paid just Rs 10000 to 'make videos for a month'. He also revealed that he entered the Bigg Boss house without protein shakes because he 'didn't have money'.

Recently, Shardul's housemate Kavita Kaushik was in the news when she got evicted. Kavita, who had entered the house only a week ago, was eliminated from Bigg Boss along with Nishant Singh Malkhani.

Talking about her eviction in an interview, she said, "Honestly, it's Bigg Boss, and we are prepared for everything from the time we enter the house, A task, midnight eviction, anything can happen. Also, I had the sense that while there's 24X7 content, only about an hour gets aired. With a lot not shown, only half-truth reaches the audience, and that can affect your image and name. The only consolation I have right now is that I knew my truth, and now, I think the entire house and audiences have also seen it. In the next episode only, they were seen saying that Kavita's reaction was kind of justified."

She also went on to say that it was her "goodness" that led to her eviction. "I should have been mean, diplomatic and faked a smile throughout. I should not have been so real and vocal about my feelings."

Before this, Shehzad Deol and Sara Gurpal were evicted from the house. Bigg Boss 14 went on air on October 3. This year contestants include Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shardul Pandit, and Naina Singh. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Naina Singh Reveals Why She And House Captain Eijaz Khan Can Never Be Friends

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news