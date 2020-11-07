Kavita Kaushik on Bigg Boss 14 eviction: I should have been mean, diplomatic and faked a smile throughout

Things have started spicing up inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The fourth week went smoothly without any eliminations, while the fifth week came as a shocker when Bigg Bosss announced double eliminations. After much hue and cry, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik were evicted from the house. The latter's name had come as a shocker to everyone. Though Nishant was part of the house right from day 1, Kaushik had entered only a week ago as a wildcard entrant.

During her one week stay, the F.I.R actress had a good share of fights and arguments. She tried to discipline housemates as the captain, leading to frequent clashes with the housemates. In a recent interview, the actress talked about her short journey inside the house. Speaking to The Indian Express, Kaushik said, "You should know that everything happens to create drama in the show. I have such an intimidating personality that people get scared even if I am going to hug them, or feel I am scolding them while I am pulling a joke. So they played with that and made me the captain, and I am okay with it. My only issue is how that one line of lockdown mein khilaya (fed him during lockdown) has been misinterpreted. That's stupid. Pavitra Punia, who was calling my actions cheap, mentioned cooking for him while bawling over him not supporting her. And maybe out of this concern, I had spoken to her but she took that differently too. And now her reactions are for everyone to see where she is running to hit him on national television."

Her eviction was sudden and unexpected. Talking about it, she said, "Honestly, it's Bigg Boss, and we are prepared for everything from the time we enter the house, A task, midnight eviction, anything can happen. Also, I had the sense that while there's 24X7 content, only about an hour gets aired. With a lot not shown, only half-truth reaches the audience, and that can affect your image and name. The only consolation I have right now is that I knew my truth, and now, I think the entire house and audiences have also seen it. In the next episode only, they were seen saying that Kavita's reaction was kind of justified."

She also went on to say that it was her "goodness" that led to her eviction. "I should have been mean, diplomatic and faked a smile throughout. I should not have been so real and vocal about my feelings."

Kaushik had entered the house last week as a wildcard entry along with Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. Inside the house, Kaushik had regular clashes with Eijaz. During one fight, she even made some shocking revelations about her equation with Eijaz Khan. She alleged that she has no friendship with Eijaz and he lied about that on national television. She said that he is playing a character in the house and is not the same outside the BB house.

Kavita Kaushik took the house in 'her hands' after Bigg Boss appointed her as the captain. Taking her new role of a captain seriously, she asked the contestants to bring back the discipline in the house. This made her lock horns with Pavitra Punia and Rubina Dilak for establishing rules.

Ultimately, she was asked to leave the house along with her co-contestant Nishant Singh Malkani. Before this, Shehzad Deol and Sara Gurpal were evicted from the house.

Bigg Boss 14 went on air on October 3. This year contestants include Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shardul Pandit, and Naina Singh. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

