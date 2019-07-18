Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan arrested for TikTok video on Mumbai Police

crime

In the Tik Tok video which was released by Ajaz Khan, he is seen mocking the Mumbai Police by mimicking a dialogue from a certain Bollywood movie

Ajaz Khan

The Mumbai crime branch's cyber cell arrested actor Ajaz Khan on Thursday morning. The former Bigg Boss contestant had apparently taunted the Mumbai Police after they filed an FIR against a few TikTok 'celebrities' for speaking about the Tabrez Ansari death case.

A senior officer from the Crime Branch said, "We have arrested Ajaz Khan and he will be produced before the court shortly."

In the Tik Tok video which was released by Ajaz Khan, he is seen mocking the Mumbai Police by mimicking a dialogue from a certain Bollywood movie. In the same video, he was seen with one of the accused members of the team 07.

