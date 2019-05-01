FIR against Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan for filming models, singing vulgar songs

national

An FIR has been filed against actor Ajaz Khan for filing models and singing vulgar songs. The Vashi police will take legal procedures against him

Ajaz Khan. Pic/Instagram Ajaz Khan

Big Boss fame and controversial actor Ajaz Khan has once again become a part of fresh controversy after a fashion show director and one male model filed a complaint against him at Vashi police station. According to the police, on April 20, 2019, a fashion show called India Design week was organised at CIDCO auditorium in Vashi, Navi Mumbai where actor Ajaz Khan was also invited. According to sources, Ajaz Khan got angry after he didn't receive a separate changing room for himself.

Furious, Ajaz Khan allegedly started filming female models and singing vulgar songs. Going a step further, Khan even hit the director of the fashion show and a male model injuring both in the process.

While talking to mid-day, Anil Deshmukh, Senior Inspector, Vashi police station said, "We have received the complaint about Ajaz Khan and we have registered an FIR against him. Our team has been sent to his place for further investigation and legal procedures."

This isn't the first instance that actor Ajaz Khan has been part of a controversy. On October 22, 2018, Khan was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police for alleged possession of banned drugs. The controversial actor was arrested from a hotel room in Belapur with eight tablets of the prohibited 'ecstasy' tablets, which are popular in rave parties.

In 2016, he was arrested and released on bail on charges of sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a beautician who had offered him a business project proposal.

See Photos: Ajaz Khan, Mumait Khan and other celebs allegedly involved in drug scandals

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates