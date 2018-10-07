Bigg Boss October 7 Update: Bharti Singh brings ripples of laughter

television

The night at the Bigg Boss House then took a humorous turn as comedy queen Bharti Singh made an appearance through the booth to entertain the contestants with her comical gags and fiery jabs

Bharti Singh and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 12 sets

When one is at the brink of getting evicted, anxiety can take a toll and the sooner you get closure the better you might feel. Similarly, while all the nominated contestants were apprehensive to know their fate, a few were praying that their friends shouldn't make an exit.

Aaj ke elimination round mein kaun hoga vida? Kiss tarah karenge @BeingSalmanKhan iska khulasa? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/HrS8er1DA1 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 7, 2018

Allowing the eagerness to get to them and seeing them nervous, Bigg Boss sent a surprise fortune teller into the house to read out their fate. Dipika was called in the confession room and notified her about the presence a fortune teller in the house. They had to put a coin in the booth and they would be enlightened with their fortune. But the night then took a humorous turn as comedy queen Bharti Singh made an appearance through the booth to entertain the contestants with her comical gags and fiery jabs. An interesting turn of events happened, when none of the contestants were spared from Bharti’s sarcasm.

Deepak Thakur, Anup Jalota performing the task

Bharti also introduced a talent hunt competition, Bigg Boss Got Talent and asked each one of them to showcase their talent. While there was a singing face off between Deepak Thakur and Anup Jalota, Nehha demonstrated her sultry pole dancing skills.

Nehha performing the task

Post Nehha’s performance,Bharti announced that it was Jasleen’s turn to show her pole dancing skills. Jasleen was reluctant at first, but Bharti declared that her pole will be Anup Jalota. Anup was given a challenge that he will not react to her dance moves. In fact, being a total sport, Anup Jalota took this challenge and won it too.



Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota performing the task

Later, Bharti wished everyone good luck and exited the house. Fun moments were captured when Bharti will appear on stage as Salman Khan’s hidden wife in Lonavala and is also a father to 9 kids, each resembling the 9 seasons that Salman has hosted for Bigg Boss.

Bharti Singh at Bigg Boss 12

But, at the end of the day, it's Weekend Ka Vaar and Salman Khan does need to announce the name of that particular one contestant who will be shown the door. Which contestants fate will not favour them?

