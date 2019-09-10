Bihar: Four sanitation workers suffocate to death in Muzaffarpur

Four labourers died after they were exposed to poisonous gas inside a septic tank in Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Tuesday, officials told IANS. The labourers, who belonged to the same family and lived in the same village, were reportedly trying to clean the newly-built septic tank in a building that was being constructed in the Madhuban Kanti village.

District official Kundan Kumar informed that the labourers died due to suffocation after entering the septic tank to remove some material used for construction. "Prima facie, it is suspected that they died of suffocation inside the septic tank," he said. Kumar said the district administration will provide compensation to the victims' family under the disaster management fund.

Another man, who went to rescue the workers from the septic tank, is also in critical condition, East Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kundan Kumar told ANI. Police officials said that the labourers were later pulled out of the septic tank and taken to a local hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered in connection with the case.

With inputs from IANS and ANI

