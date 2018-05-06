Bill Murray helps Florida couple find sex of their baby

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the couple named Jacqueline and Michael Davis were attending Murray's annual Murray Bros. Caddyshack Golf Tournament in St. Augustine on April 26, and brought along the special golf ball



Actor Bill Murray brought back his Caddyshack days to help out one lucky Florida couple find out if they are having a baby boy or girl. In a video shared by the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the actor and comedian is seen taking a swing at a golf ball, which immediately explodes with blue powder, after Murray, 67, hits it.

As Murray is looking around for the ball, cheers and screams of "It's a Boy!" erupt from the crowd. The happy couple is also spotted in the background, kissing and embracing each other, reports people.com.

"Thank you. Thank you so much," the expectant mother says, as Murray walks up to the parents-to-be to congratulate them. "Do we have to name him Bill now?" teases the expectant father. "Here it is folks," says Murray showing off the golf club. "It's a boy."

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the couple named Jacqueline and Michael Davis were attending Murray's annual Murray Bros. Caddyshack Golf Tournament in St. Augustine on April 26, and brought along the special golf ball.

