Birthday boy Abhishek Bachchan gets flooded with wishes from friends and family

Published: Feb 05, 2020, 16:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 44th birthday today, friends from Bollywood extend their heartfelt and even hilarious wishes to the actor!

All Pictures Courtesy: Twitter

It's no news that Abhishek Bachchan turns 44 today as it's his birthday. And given he's one of the nicest and most humble people we have in the industry, who strives for professionalism, he had to be flooded with a lot of wishes from people who have known him for long and worked with him in many films.

We have to start the list by talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post, which was all about love and we cannot get over the cake. Now let's get back to the birthday wishes from the other actors. Let's start with Ajay Devgn, who has worked with him in films like Zameen and Bol Bachchan.

Here's what he had to say to the birthday boy:

We all know Bachchan's fascination for the game of Football and Anil Kapoor had an absolutely apt picture to wish him a happy birthday. He called Bachchan witty, kind-heartedly, hilarious and his forever Bhaiyaa. Have a look:

Next in line was Farah Khan, and the combination of Khan and Bachchan redefined craziness in their film, Happy New Year. She loves him unconditionally, this is what her post says, have a look:

And Red Chillies Entertainment, who produced the aforementioned film, shared a hilarious video of Bachchan's Naagin dance from the film. Who can forget this madness?:

Up next was Sophie Choudry, who shared some stylish pics with the actor and wrote- Happy bday to the coolest, loveliest of them all!! This is gonna be a good good year. Take a look:

If there's one actress Bachchan shares the maddest and craziest chemistry with, it has to be without a doubt, Preity Zinta. If you're a movie buff and haven't watched their episode from the first season of Koffee With Karan, you've missed something really madcap and boisterous. The two should be paired up together soon. Here's her lovely wish for her fellow Aquarian:

Another blast from the past picture was shared by Riteish Deshmukh, who shared a still from the press conference of Housefull 3 and wrote- The day Junior Bachchan brought the entire star cast of Housefull 3 to their knees. Remember this?:

And lastly, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who worked with him in Delhi-6 and Players, also shared a fantastic picture with the actor on her Instagram story, here it is:

Abhishek Bachchan Birthday

Bachchan has films like The Big Bull, Ludo, Bob Biswas, and Amazon Prime's Breathe 2 coming up this year. Excited?

