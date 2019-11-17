Birthday Special: Movies to binge watch on Rachel McAdams' birthday

Balancing dramas, comedies, romance, and even horror, Rachel McAdams has done it all in her career spanning over 15 years. With each passing year, her fame kept soaring and her fan club kept becoming bigger. Her breakout hit was Mean Girls in 2004 which drove her to rising star status. Post that, she tackled a myriad of comedies and romance films before she broke into drama. And, with 2015's Spotlight, she got added to the list of Oscar nominees. McAdams is a charming star with a versatile range, and she is one actress who is still slaying and playing hard.

Her transcendent talent, beauty, and class have made her a Hollywood favorite, and throughout her career, she has been adored for her iconic performances.

1. Sherlock Holmes

Rachel McAdams did her fair share of charming with her role as Irene Adler, with Co-stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. In a charming, charismatic and fun performance, McAdams plays a thief and on-off romantic interest of Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes. Adler is a menace, and McAdams brings the right amount of charm and mystery to her performance here. McAdams looked stunning in her Steampunk-Esque attire and did a great job of being the captivating and rather sneaky Adler.

2. Mean Girls

Mean Girls is a quintessential chick flick teen comedy based out of a book called Queen Bees and Wannabees. Rachel McAdams plays the villain Regina George, leader of The Plastics and the meanest of the titular mean girls. Regina is an all-time great movie villain, acting as the comedic alternative. McAdams in Mean Girls showed a funny yet scary side of what high school can really be like. The quotable bonafide hit that launched McAdams; to this day it remains some of her most indelible work.

3. The Notebook

We all remember the poster shot, the DVD cover, the famous scene - Allie and Noah locked in a magical embrace, kissing in the rain. We remember how we felt the first time we watched it - our adolescent selves marveling at the wonder of such a perfect love story. Rachel played a 17-year-old Allie Hamilton who captured the naivety and recklessness of young love so well that on some level we could relate to her. However cheesy The Notebook is, it is the on-screen chemistry between Rachel McAdams and co-star Ryan Gosling that made the film so noteworthy.

4. Spotlight

When people nostalgically wax about how great cinema was in the 1970s, they are thinking about films like Spotlight. It's a big ensemble piece that looks at a serious issue that is incredibly compelling. This gripping, biographical drama won the Academy Award for Best Picture and was the first Oscar nomination for McAdams. Her role as a young investigative journalist is her most serious role to date. It was a career-game changer and a departure from her well-known roles in romantic dramas.

5. Midnight in Paris

McAdams and Wilson re-teamed as romantic interests in Woody Allen's critically acclaimed film Midnight in Paris. The two once again have great on-screen chemistry and the film is enriched as a result. McAdams is more like a villain in this movie. She is a spoilt brat who demands a lot from her future husband and often makes catty remarks. Without giving too much away, McAdams did a great job of making us absolutely hate her character, Inez!

