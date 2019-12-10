Bite the biscuit

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Not your usual cheesecake

Commenting on the trend of using well-known packaged biscuits in desserts, chef Anurita Ghoshal says, "Speaking from the heart, all that fancy molecular gastronomy is now passé. Today, I think people prefer simple palates. Biscuits are nostalgic and in a sense, a palate leveller, hence it appeals to all ages and sections of society."

Ghoshal makes use of Digestive Marie biscuits in the classic cheesecake she has whipped up for a Bandra deli. "We moved away from the classic format of using cream cheese and instead, added different creams to give it a light consistency along with fresh fruit rinds to cut the taste of eggs. If I were to give out a secret, I love baking my cheesecake at really low temperatures and then allowing it to rest in the oven for a few hours before refrigeration" she reveals.

At Deli by The Blue, 14 Union Park, Khar West.

Time 8 am to 4 am

Call 9619099355

Cost Rs 250 (per slice)

Blast from the past

A biscuit that is so integral to all our childhoods has found its way into the chocolate mousse sandwich available at chef Ishijyot Surri’s Andheri café. To make it, Surri uses two chocolate-dipped Parle-G biscuits and a light chocolate mousse between them. "I use Parle-G biscuits is because it is well loved and preferred by patrons for ages. Many have a special connection with it. Its popularity and consistent taste made it an apt choice for this indulgent treat."

At Pachinco, Hotel Highway Inn, next to Vishal Hall, Andheri East.

Time 11.30 am to 12.30 am

Call 9930014700

Cost Rs 75 (per piece)

The one with the desi fruit

"We wanted a cheesecake for sure, but all the ones in the market are inspired by berries, which are not from India. So, we decided to go with an Indian fruit and jamun was the perfect choice. We paired it with whole wheat digestive Marie because that is the healthiest one we know of. Also, it adds a crunch to the dessert," says chef Shailendra Kekade about the jamun cheesecake available at his café. The dessert also makes use of cottage cheese, yogurt, homemade granola in multigrain and jamun pulp, which they store in khandsari during the season. Interestingly, this cheesecake doesn’t have cheese.

At Santé Spa Cuisine, Unit 6, ground floor, 1st International Financial Centre, BKC.

Time 11 am to 12 am

Call 9136962944

Cost Rs 210

An old love, a new cheesecake

For chef Manish Khanna, Lotus Biscoff biscuits were a cupboard staple when he was living in the US. When they became available in India a few years ago, it was natural that Khanna began playing with the treat to find ways to incorporate it in his desserts. Recalling one such experiment, he says, "At first, I tried creating a baked cheesecake with it, but soon, realised that the flavours would get subdued because of the high quantity of cream cheese. So, I tried a cold cheesecake and it became a recipe for keeps." For the lotus biscoff cheesecake, Khanna uses creamed cheese, sugar, and a setting agent like gelatin or agar agar and Biscoff spread.

At Brownie Point (all outlets).

Time 11 am to 11 pm

Call 9820504444

Cost Rs 1,400 (per kg; pre order anytime)

Tastes like Greek

Lotus Biscoff does seem to be gaining quite a patronage considering that it is also used in a loukoumades. Dark galaxy loukoumades are round dough bubbles that are freshly made to order. It has a hollow form which is filled with a generous dose of milk ganache," says Nikhita Dalal, owner of the quaint dessert parlour, which specialises in the Greek dessert. Here, Lotus Biscoff crumbs are used to top the sweet, cinnamon-y treat.

At Lokomades, 1, Silver Croft CHS, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Time 11 am to 11 pm

Call 8454025012

Cost Rs 190 (for a pack of six)

Also try

The flowerpot surprise, a combination of indulgent brownies, marshmallows and nuts stuffed inside a flower pot and topped with crushed Oreos to give it the disguise of an actual plant.

At Jamjar Diner (Bandra and Versova).

Time 9 am to 1 am

Call 7506640066 (Versova)

Cost Rs 250

