Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan's lawyer issues a statement

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was on Thursday found guilty by a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case that began in 1998. Meanwhile, the court acquitted actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre, who acted along with Salman Khan in the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. The court sentenced the Bollywood actor Salman Khan to 5 years imprisonment and also levied a penalty of Rs 10,000 on him.

Here is a statement by Salman Khan's lawyer, Anand Desai:

"We respect the decision of the Hon'ble Court. While we are studying the judgement it just came as a surprise, as the entire investigation, and facts of this case were the same as those for which Salman has been acquitted by the Hon'ble High Court of Rajasthan in two cases, and even by the Hon'ble CJM in the Arms Act matter for the alleged offence on the very same night as is the subject matter of the present case. Also, in the present case, the Hon'ble Court has acquitted all the 5 co-accused which would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur. We have preferred an appeal to the Hon'ble Sessions Court and applied for an urgent hearing today. The Hon'ble Sessions Court will hear the appeal for suspension of the sentence/bail at 10:30 tomorrow."

Meanwhile, the other actors were charged with unlawful assembly under Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code. A fifth person, Dushyant Singh, a local from the area, has also been acquitted, said Mahipal Bishnoi, the prosecution counsel.

This news comes as a shock not only to his loved ones and fans but also to industry folk, as there is Rs 400 to Rs 600 crore riding on Salman Khan in the industry and the verdict will affect three major film projects, according to trade analysts. The 52-year-old actor was in the middle of shooting Race 3 but it is not clear whether his work is complete on the film, being directed by Remo D'Souza.

"Whatever is left of 'Race 3' will have to be completed soon because the film is releasing in June. Kick 2, Dabangg 3 and Bharat were yet to start so there isn't much monetary loss. It is a huge loss to the industry and trade as he is a big star who guarantees big success," trade analyst Komal Nahta told PTI.

