Blackbuck poaching case: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Rampal, others concerned for Salman Khan

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Rampal, Raj Babbar and others extend their support on social media to Salman Khan and his family, with the decision taken in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case



Salman Khan arrives at Jodhpur for the announcement of verdict in the Black Buck poaching case, in Jodhpur. Pic/PTI

Salman Khan was convicted on Thursday by a Jodhpur court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and a sentence of 5 years in jail was announced. The news left his fans in a state of dismay. While the actor already spent a day in jail, he will have to spend one more day in the prison considering the decision on his bail plea by the judges has been pushed to Saturday. As per a few news channels, the actor was given cauliflower, daal, and chapati for dinner last night and his breakfast included jaggery, boiled grams with tea. Salman Khan did not eat anything.

Well, not only Salman Khan's family and fans but also his industry friends are worried about the judgement passed. Some of the actors took to social media to express their concern and sorrow for Salman Khan and his family. Varun Dhawan was one of the first actors to extend his virtual support to the actor and family. He wrote, "I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I'm sure he will come out of this stronger (sic)."

Senior actor and politician Raj Babbar also gave his opinion stating that the Dabangg actor cannot only be seen through the "prism of court judgement." This is what he wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan can't be looked at only through the prism of court judgement. Large-hearted & endearing, Salman has been through many ups & downs in life. Am sure this bad patch will pass off very soon (sic)."

Arjun Rampal thinks that the decision taken is too harsh. "The law takes its course. Can't argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal.I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves (sic)," wrote the actor.

Meanwhile, the others accused in the case - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and a local, Dushyant Singh - were acquitted after being given "the benefit of doubt."

Salman Khan shot and killed the blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Blackbuck is an endangered animal and included in the schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act-1972. All the actors were in a Gypsy that night with Salman in the driving seat. He spotted a herd of blackbucks and killed two of them, prosecution lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi said.

