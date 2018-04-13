BMC blind to Zareen Khan's illegal construction inside Khar flat, alleges RTI activist

As per the application, and civic body's notice (copies of which are with mid-day), Zareen Khan converted her balcony into a flowerbed in violation of norms



Zareen Khan

There's trouble brewing for actor Zareen Khan, but, it has been alleged, with civic body's help, she might escape the punishment that a common man wouldn't. The H-west ward (Bandra) had issued a notice to her under section 53-1 of the MRTP Act, 1966, for allegedly carrying out illegal construction inside her flat at Sahana Enclave in Khar West, but an RTI application has alleged, in such a situation the civic body is supposed to lodge a police complaint against the violator, which in this case hasn't been done.

RTI revelation

As per the application, and civic body's notice (copies of which are with mid-day), Khan converted her balcony into a flowerbed in violation of norms. A notice was sent to her on July 30, 2016, seeking her reply. Khan refuted the charge and produced documents to back her stand.

The BMC checked the documents and found that the construction was indeed illegal, as she didn't have all the required permissions. It then passed a speaking order on January 24, 2017, saying the construction had been done without following norms.

RTI activist Imran Shaikh told mid-day, "Khan being a celebrity has been getting leniency from the BMC. When a notice under the MRTP Act is issued, the BMC is supposed to lodge an FIR against the person after a month, if s/he has violated norms. In this case, leniency towards the actor proves that a settlement between her and BMC officials has been reached."

Shaikh wrote complaint letters to the BMC commissioner, the ward officer, the police commissioner and the Khar police, demanding that an inquiry be done against the officer who failed to take appropriate action against the actor.

Cops await complaint

Based on his complaint, the police commissioner ordered the Khar police to look into the matter. While the latter have taken down Shaikh's statement and written to the BMC, asking if it wants to lodge a complaint against the actor, a police source said, "In such matters, the police cannot act unless the authority concerned lodges an FIR."

The Khar police sent a notice to H-west ward early last month, but till date, no official has come forward to register a complaint. H-west ward officer Sharad Ughade said, "A speaking order for demolition has already been issued. The matter is in high court. Further action will be initiated as per court orders." "Zareen Khan has not done any illegal construction in her house or in that building," says Dipika Mandelia, Khan's manager and spokesperson.

View Photos: When BMC slapped Bollywood celebs with legal notices

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates