BMC: Bombay Dyeing has permission to cut trees

The permissions were granted in 2007 to cut and transplant trees from the plot for the project which is still going on at Springs Complex, Wadala

The BMC's Tree Authority has made it clear that Bombay Dyeing had been granted permission to cut trees in 2007 for a project on a plot owned by it in Wadala, and they are still being cut as the work for it is going on. On Tuesday night, a message was circulated on WhatsApp, saying, 'Bombay Dyeing is cutting all the trees within Springs Complex. Large giant trees with nesting herons etc. Need instant media attention,' following which green activists had accused the company of cutting the trees in violation of norms.

The activists had also alleged that the way in which the trees are being cut at Bombay Dyeing's Springs Complex is not right. However, Bombay Dyeing's official spokesperson claimed that they have all the necessary permissions from the Tree Authority of BMC.

Speaking to mid-day, an official from the Tree Authority said, "We visited the spot and have checked the permissions. It has been found that the developer had received the permissions to cut and transplant trees from the plot owned by it in the year 2007 and they are carrying out the works as per the permissions."



A spokesperson of Bombay Realty whose parent company is Bombay Dyeing said they have all the permissions. Pics/Atul Kamble

Activists say

Green activist Zoru Bhathena said, "The high court is already hearing a matter related to the tree-cutting, and in the month of January, it had directed BMC not to clear any proposals related to cutting trees. On January 20, 2018, there was a public notice related to the cutting of trees that was published in an English newspaper, and item number 2 in it was about cutting of 13 and transplantation of 8 trees coming in the way of a dilapidated chawl. The application was made by Bombay Dyeing and if these trees are being cut now, then it is a violation of court orders."

"An official from the Tree Authority told me that they are cutting the trees based on permissions they received long back. Why are they cutting the trees based on the old permissions now, when they could have cut them much before?" he added.

Bombay Realty says

Bombay Dyeing said that the work is well within the legal framework and at the same time, they will continue with their efforts to not only protect the environment, but strive to make it better. "We would like to put on record that we have obtained necessary permission from the Tree Authority and have also intimated the Assistant Superintendent of Garden about the same," said a spokesperson of Bombay Realty whose parent company is Bombay Dyeing.

