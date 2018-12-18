BMC chief Ajoy Mehta interview: Coastal Road will cause no disruptions

national

Mumbai civic chief Ajoy Mehta goes full throttle, clears the air about city's new transport facility

Ajoy Mehta, civic chief at the Bhoomi poojan ceremony for the road. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Mumbaikars are fed up of IN A political sideshow to the brick and mortar work that has started on the city's much-awaited Coastal Road, Shiv Sena leaders performed the bhoomi poojan for the project while BJP officials chose to stay away.

However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Ajoy Mehta clears the air as he talks about the project and gets his message – let's get the Coastal Road show on road – across clear and loud. Excerpts from the interview:

Q: Where will the road take us?

The Coastal Road originates from a tunnel entry at Princess Street Flyover and continues on stilt and sea bridges towards the southern end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link. It will be 45 metres wide with 4+4 lanes. The twin tunnel, which starts at Marine Drive, will have 3+3 lanes. The promenade will be approximately 20 metres wide.

Q: How many vehicles can the road accommodate?

About 81,122 cars can take the road at the same time. The main aim of the Coastal Road is to ease traffic movement and make commute faster.

Q: Why this, when we already have the Sea Link?

The Coastal Road will merge with the sea link on the northern end, thus The sea link becomes an integral part of the coastal road.

Q: Who can use the Coastal Road? Is it just for cars? Or, will it be used for pedestrians too?

The Coastal Road is not only for cars but most importantly for public transport, too. This road will have a dedicated BRTS (bus lane). It can also be used for pedestrians, who can use the promenade.

Q: Will the Coastal Road work disrupt the regular commute of people?

There will be no disruption to commuters. The execution is planned such that it will bring all material and machinery from the sea route. Two jetties are being built for this purpose which after completion of the work will be available for sea based transportation. However, at Worli and Marine Drive some traffic diversion will be planned to minimise the disruption to people.

Q: We already have Metro work ongoing in Mumbai, now why have a Coastal Road too?

The Metro, the Railways, Coastal Road and Monorail are part of the integrated transport infrastructure of Mumbai. There is no duplication.

Q: People are justifiably sceptical about these projects being completed on time?

The project will be completed within four years. Key dates from the first quarter are included with penalty clauses for timely completion. Reputable contractors and internationally renowned consultants are engaged to execute the qualitative work.

