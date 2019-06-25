BMC demolishes dilapidated and illegal structures in Bandra, Khar

national

While two of the structures were illegally constructed on collector's land in Khar, another was a dilapidated building in Bandra

Representational Image

Taking action against dilapidated and illegal structures, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took up a demolition drive at three locations in Bandra and Khar on Monday. While two of the structures were illegally constructed on collector's land in Khar, another was a dilapidated building in Bandra.

Civic officials from H Westward said that the two-storeyed building in Bandra was a 57-year-old structure which was staff quarters for a government bank. "Twelve flats in the residential building were occupied by employees of Canara Bank and we tried to demolish it earlier. But they went to the Bombay High Court which allowed the demolition. The residents evacuated about a month ago and the building was demolished," said the official from H West ward.

The other two illegal single storey structures were located at Patilpada and Madhlapada in Khar Danda. "They were RCC structures that were constructed illegally on private and Collector's land. We evacuated the people and demolished them," he said. The official added that in one of the structures, 6 out of the 10 rooms were occupied while the other one was still under construction.

