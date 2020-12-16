Mumbai: BMC denies any action against Dadar hotel

After naming Hotel Pritam in Dadar East for not following COVID protocols, the BMC clarified that there was no action taken against the hotel on Sunday night.

An officer of the BMC told the media on Monday that the civic body had taken action against four restaurants including Hotel Pritam and had fined 120 people inside the hotel for not wearing masks.

G S Kohali, owner of Hotel Pritam told mid-day, "The BMC officials came at 11 pm on Sunday to take a review and expressed satisfaction over the COVID protocols followed by us." Gajanan Bellale, assistant commissioner of F North, said, "There was no action taken against Hotel Pritam and no show-cause notice has been issued to them."

