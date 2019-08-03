BMC runs out of cold mix to fix potholes in Mumbai

mumbai

Potholes in the city continue to cause trouble for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has now been hit by the skyrocketing demand for cold mix to patch up the tiny craters on roads. The civic body has run out of the mixture after distributing over 13 lakh kg of cold mix to all 24 wards this year. The BMC gave out 9,27,000 kg of cold mix before the monsoon started, however, the need for more arose as potholes kept multiplying following heavy rainfall. It distributed additional 3,77,000 kg of the mixture during monsoon.

So far, the BMC has supplied 50 per cent more mix as compared to last year, when about 8.8 lakh kg of the cold mix was used to fill up the potholes across city. As the demand for supply continues to grow, the BMC has ordered its plant in Worli to produce more as monsoon has unravelled parts of roads across city, rapidly increasing the number of potholes. Although the moisture during monsoon affects the production of the cold mix, a senior BMC official said "we can produce the mixture in the rainy season if necessary".

