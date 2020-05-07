BMC workers also want safe accommodation

After requests by MMR municipal corporations and councils to the BMC to provide accommodation in Mumbai to those travelling there every day for essential services fell on deaf ears, employees' unions have demanded that all frontline warriors be treated equally.

Advocate Prakash Devdas, Convener of All Municipal Unions Coordination Committee said, "BMC has to give equal treatment to all frontline warriors. Some of the security guards are staying in a godown with just one toilet for 20 people. BMC asked sweepers to stay in schools without adequate facilities. Workers need accommodation with facilities."

Almost 60-70 per cent of the cases in MMR include people who travel to Mumbai for work, or their contacts. While the BMC has made arrangements for the stay of health and water supply staff, it has not yet agreed to MMR's appeals for accommodation for around 55,000 others.

The Municipal Union General Secretary Ramakant Bane pointed out that the workers spend more than four hours travelling to work every day. "Many workers, especially labourers stay in small houses outside the city have been requesting the civic body for accommodation, but the corporation is turning a blind eye. However, there are a few employees who need to go back home every day," Bane said.

Of the one lakh employees reporting to work since the BMC issued 100 per cent attendance directive, around 50-55,000 live outside city limits. Then, there are those who work in private sectors like hospitals, laboratories, banks, etc. MMR, which includes Thane, Thane Rural, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Palghar and Vasai-Virar, collectively has 1,596 patients — 16 per cent of that in Mumbai.

Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chandrakant Dange told mid-day, "Out of 190 confirmed patients, almost 100 either work in Mumbai or are their close contacts. As of now, Mira-Bhayandar city has 71 active patients and only 21 of them don't have a link to Mumbai. Maximum patients are related to health professionals, and there are private hospital staff too."

Dange said they expressed their concerns in a letter to the private hospitals where 36 residents work, but didn't get any response. He said the situation is worsening and he will send a letter to the BMC as well.

"It takes nearly three hours to reach office. We have to wait for the bus, which then makes rounds to pick up other employees. But, at least we eat homemade food and go back to our children at night," said one of the BMC employees.

SJ Kunte, deputed for COVID-19 work in rest of MMR, pointed out that no is forced to stay in Mumbai. "There isn't any travel ban on residents in MMR who go to Mumbai for essential services. But it is important to control the virus transmission by restricting travel and if the BMC can arrange the duties of essential staff in a way that they can stay back home for 10-15 days and work in the city on other days it will help to reduce the number of COVID-19 patients in other corporations," said.

"We have provided accommodation in some of hotels for staff related to essential services, like doctors, nurses, etc. But there is a limitation and it is hard to provide the facility to all the employees," said a senior BMC official.

No. of COVID-19 patients (as on May 5)

Mumbai: 9,945

Thane Rural: 82

Thane: 466

Navi Mumbai: 415

Kalyan-Dombivli: 227

Ulhasnagar: 12

Bhiwandi-Nizampur: 20

Mira-Bhayandar: 182

Palghar: 31

Vasai-Virar: 161

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news