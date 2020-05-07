Bobby Deol on younger son Dharam: He has a six-pack already and keeps challenging me to try new things

Bobby Deol is not only a brooder but also one of the youngest-looking fathers in Bollywood. He looks way younger than his actual age and doesn't really look like a father of two boys- Aryaman and Dharam. He spilled the beans on them in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror and got candid.

Talking about Dharam first, he said, "Dharam is completely into fitness. He learns new techniques online and teaches me. I wish I had the access he does at his age. He has a six-pack already and keeps challenging Tanya and me to try new things. I have to tell him I'm not that flexible anymore." Well, if the kid has indeed built six-packs, we would love to see them soon. Here's hoping Deol posts a picture of his ripped body on social media.

And then talking about Aryaman and how they both were able to meet luckily before the lockdown was announced. "Luckily, Aryaman came home a day before Holi without hassles or travel restrictions." The duo celebrated the actor's 51st birthday in the U.S earlier this year in January. Deol will be completing 25 years in Bollywood this year, having started off his career in 1995 with Barsaat.

He went on to deliver hits like Gupt, Soldier, Ajnabee, and Humraaz in his career. After a slump, he jumped back with two massive films in 2018 and 2019- Race 3 and Housefull 4. He now has Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment's Class of 83 coming up soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news