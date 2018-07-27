Body of Ola cab driver found in Haiderpur canal

On July 23, some passengers had boarded a Swift Dzire cab at the Kashmere Gate bus terminal

The body of a 34-year-old Ola cab driver was found with head injuries in Haiderpur canal after he was reported missing since July 24, police said today. The deceased was identified as Salimuddin, a resident of Sohna in Gurgaon. His family members claimed that it was a case of hate crime as his hair had been cut, but the police have so far ruled out the allegation. On July 23, some passengers had boarded a Swift Dzire cab at the Kashmere Gate bus terminal.

They told the driver they wanted a bigger car after which the cab driver booked another car for them, they added. Salimuddin, who used to drive an Ertiga, arrived there and they asked him to take them to Murthal. They paid the fare in advance. Around 3am on July 24, Salimuddin's car was found rammed into a tree in Bawana but he was missing. It was found that the car was owned by one Hamid, a resident of district Mewat in Haryana, who told them that he had given the car to Salimuddin to drive. Salimuddin's family told police that he had not returned home from July 23 and a case was registered.

Yesterday, Salimuddin's body was found with head injuries in a channel connecting Haiderpur canal and Sonipat. The post-mortem examination was carried out today and the body was handed over to the family. It is suspected that he was attacked with stones. Police are questioning the driver of the Swift Dzire about the passengers. It is being probed whether the accused had robbed the Ertiga from Salimuddin, and then killed him. It is suspected that after robbing the vehicle, they were driving it and ended up ramming it into a tree and then dumped it there.

Meanwhile, Ola released a statement on the incident. "This is a very disturbing news. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. We are in constant touch with local police to help them investigate the case. We hope that the perpetrators of the crime would be caught at the earliest," an Ola spokesperson said.

