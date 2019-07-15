Bole Chudiyan: Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops teaser of song Swaggy Chudiyan

bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is set to croon a rap song Swaggy Chudiyan for his forthcoming film Bole Chudiyan, dropped the teaser of the song

From performing a rap song to playing a bangle-seller who romances a village girl, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seems to be in the mood for a dramatic image makeover in his next film, Bole Chudiyan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is set to croon a rap song 'Swaggy Chudiyan' for his forthcoming film Bole Chudiyan, dropped the teaser of the song on Monday.

The actor gave a sneak peek of his first ever rap as he shared the teaser on Instagram. He wrote, "Excited to share the teaser of my first ever Rap song #Swaggychudiyan with @tamannaahspeaks for #BoleChudiyan directed by @shamasnawabsiddiqui . thank u team @woodpeckermv #KiranBhatia #rajeshbhatia, @zeemusiccompany @kumaarofficial @anuragbedi".

In the 28-second teaser, giving a rustic flavour to the rap, Nwazuddin is seen crooning the song in style. Later, a glimpse of the female lead Tamannaah Bhatia is seen in the teaser video. The song is penned by Kumaar and composed by Inder and Sunny Bawra.

Bole Chudiyan will be directed by Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui and produced by Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia of Woodpecker Movies. It will be extensively shot in Rajasthan.

Speaking about the movie, Nawaz in an earlier interview said, "I am not a singer but I have to say that rapping a song is a different experience, and the credit goes to the music director. Yes, I learned the lyrics and practiced the song, but somewhere it was the music director who extracted the performance from me," he says of his rap contribution in the film's title song, 'Swaggy Chudiyan'. The song will be used in the film in a sequence where his character is seen singing it to sell bangles.

He may be changing his image with Bole Chudiyan, but Nawaz, ever the perfectionist, maintains a method approach even while making you understand his decision to sing: "I do not want to be a singer in the near future, but the specific rap song has raw elements that goes well with my voice. That is why they decided to feature my voice," explains Nawaz, who adds that he loves listening to the old Hindi songs.

"As a child, I used to love listening to Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar. I am their fan." Bole Chudiyan, pitched in a commercial space of the romantic-drama genre, is crucial for Nawaz also because it marks the feature film directorial debut of his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, who will also look for a successful run for the film, to ensure a smooth launch into the industry.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Sacred Games 2: Don't worry about role with Anurag around

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from ANI