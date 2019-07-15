Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Sacred Games 2: Don't worry about role with Anurag around

web-series

As fans welcome his Sacred Games 2 look, Nawazuddin Siddiqui on how Anurag Kashyap has made Gaitonde 'bigger and better'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games 2

He may have traded his psychedelic print shirts for subdued suits, but Ganesh Gaitonde has retained his menacing streak, warns Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the onset of the chat. In the week since the trailer of the second season of Sacred Games dropped online, the Internet has been abuzz about Gaitonde's new look.

"Now, he is an international gangster who goes to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Mombasa and Nairobi. So we had to style the character accordingly. I didn't have any reference point, but the look is along the lines of international mafia that we see in movies," says Siddiqui of his new avatar.



Anurag Kashyap

While the first season of the Saif Ali Khan starrer ended on a cliffhanger, Siddiqui promises that the upcoming instalment of the Netflix series has been designed to shock and awe. He refuses to divulge details about the cat-and-mouse game that will ensue between Khan's and his characters, sticking to a pithy reply: "My character is complex because of his past, and there are many layers that will be unravelled in the second season.

Ganesh Gaitonde is going to be bigger and better. I had read the book [Vikram Chandra's novel by the same name] at the start of the first season. It has helped me understand my character better." If his part of a crime overlord in the thriller has quickly gained cult status, he says the credit rests with frequent collaborator and the show's co-director Anurag Kashyap. "When Anurag is around, I don't have to worry about anything. The biggest advantage is that he knows me personally, so the role was created in such a way that I would be able to relate to it. He is always able to bring out the best in me."

