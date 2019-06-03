Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Netflix's adaptation of Manu Joseph's book Serious Men
After Sacred Games, this will be Nawazuddin Siddiqui's second outing with the internet entertainment service.
Sacred Games actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in to play the lead role in Netflix's upcoming film, Serious Men. After Sacred Games, this will be Siddique's second outing with the internet entertainment service.
Netflix's Serious Men is an adaptation of Manu Joseph's book of the same name and will be directed by Sudhir Mishra. Produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment, the film is about a wily slum dweller, who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius, to realise that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son.
Talking about the project, Siddiqui said, "I am very excited to be a part of Netflix's Serious Men and work with a creative mind like Sudhir Mishra. This is my second stint with Netflix after Sacred Games and I hope that people give Ayyan Mani (from Serious Men) the same love that they extended to Ganesh Gaitonde (from Sacred Games). For now, I am eagerly awaiting the release of Sacred Games 2 and can't wait to see the audience's reaction."
Watch out for this exciting book to screen adaptation only on Netflix.
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- SRK, Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz-Giorgia, Katrina Kaif at Baba Siddique's Iftar party
- Do you know the loves stories of these famous couples?
- From Wanted to Bharat: Salman Khan's saga of Eid release continues
- GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019: Katrina Kaif, Mandira Bedi, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonam Kapoor attend
- Bandra spotted: Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora ace the gym look
- Bharat: Salman Khan's eidi doesn't make its way to fans?
- Jawaani Jaaneman: Reverse-ageing for Saif Ali Khan with a different hair-do
- Yami Gautam on Kaabil's release in China: Some ideas don't age
- Aparshakti Khurana: Ayushmann is very strict when it comes to career
- Ali Abbas Zafar on Bharat: You can't write a romantic scene with Salman and Katrina
- #MeToo: Vikas Bahl takes credit as director for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 again
- Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's vacation pics from Tuscany look like great fun
- Sonam Kapoor shuts down 'mediawallas' on Katrina Kaif's comment with this post
- Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dhoom 4 in the making?
- Katrina Kaif and other B-town beauties make heads turn at Baba Siddique's Iftar party
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
SRK, Salman, Katrina attend Baba Siddique's Iftar party