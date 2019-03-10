Bollywood celebs who pleased the fashion police at Akash Ambani's grand wedding

bollywood-fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani put their best fashion foot forward at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani. Pictures: Instagram/Yogen Shah

On Saturday, the city saw one of the biggest events - the wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son, Akash with Shloka Mehta. Daughter of a diamond merchant, Russell Mehta, Shloka and Akash are childhood friends. The wedding function, which was held at BKC's Jio World Centre, saw the who's who from Bollywood, cricket world and top-notch businessmen in attendance.

The event's red carpet was a busy one as the bigwigs, Rajinikanth with family, Amitabh Bachchan with family, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and many others graced the occasion. However, the ones who put their best fashion foot forward were Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra and Kiara Advani.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:



Designer Manish Malhotra shared this photo on his Instagram account

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked every bit a royal in this aqua chikankari lehenga with a long cape and a potli. She accentuated her look with a choker neckpiece and nude makeup. The actress did away with earrings and hand jewellery. Everything about this outfit was beyond regal.

Gauri Khan:



Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah

The interior-designer kept it lowkey with a sheer ivory saree from Falguni Shane & Peacock. She was a delight for the cameras. Nude makeup is in trend and Gauri Khan too has seemed to have taken to this look.

Disha Patani:



Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

Disha Patani looked every bit beautiful in a traditional ivory organza saree with a blouse that flaunted a plunging neckline. The fitness enthusiast's perfectly sculpted abs were the highlight in this outfit. With dewy makeup and luscious mane, she looked sensational.

Priyanka Chopra:



Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Well, the desi girl, too like Gauri Khan, opted for an ivory saree. While Gauri's saree was a simple one, Priyanka's was heavily embellished. She parted her hair in the middle and her sindoor became the highlight of her look.

Kiara Advani:

This image was shared by Kiara on her Instagram account

The Lust Stories actress was a stunner in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. The heavily embellished pastel lehenga highlighted Kiara's beauty. She accessorised it with hand kadas, a potli bag, choker, maang-teeka and earrings, and had her hair tied in a bun.

Didn't these ladies look ravishing?

