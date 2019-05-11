Boney Kapoor gets emotional as Sridevi's Mom releases in China

bollywood

Sridevi won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in the movie. The film was previously released in 40 regions including Poland, Russia, the UK, the US, Singapore and the Czech Republic

Boney Kapoor

It was an emotional moment for producer Boney Kapoor as his late wife Sridevi's last movie Mom released in China on Friday. He hoped that the people of China connect with the film too."

Boney Kapoor on Friday took to Twitter and wrote: "'Mom' releases in China today. An emotional moment for me. Thank you Zee Studios for spreading Sri's last film to such wider audiences. I hope people will connect with the film there too."

It was an emotional moment for producer #BoneyKapoor as his late wife #Sridevi's last movie "#Mom" released in #China on May 10. He hoped that the people of China connect with the film too.



The film was directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor. Mom was Sridevi's last film as a lead actor while she had a brief cameo in 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Sridevi had already shot her scenes for Zero before she passed away in February 2018.

Mom revolves around Sridevi, as a vigilante, who sets out to avenge a crime committed against her step-daughter (played by Sajal Ali). Akshaye Khanna plays the role of a cop while Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of a private detective.

The film won two National Awards - Best Actress for Sridevi and Best Background Score for AR Rahman. Mom has already been released in Poland, Czech, Russia, UAE, UK, USA, and Singapore.

Producer Boney Kapoor still finds it tough to come to terms with the death of his wife and actress Sridevi and says it is impossible to forget her. Boney broke down while talking about her in film trade analyst Komal Nahta's talk show Aur Ek Kahani.

The producer shared his plight on the talk show and said: "There has to be someone who understands that I haven't used my money for a wrong purpose... I haven't lost it in a gamble or a race and I am aware of my mistake.

"In this case, if you do not have support at home, support from wife, that support you can't find in anything."

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel.

