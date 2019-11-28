'Boris is plotting to sell UK's NHS to Donald Trump'

London: UK's main opposition Labour party on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of plotting a "toxic" deal with Donald Trump to allow US pharmaceutical companies access to the state health service.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn held up what he said were 451 pages of previously secret documents that proved Johnson was seeking to put the National Health Service (NHS) on the table in a post-Brexit trade deal.

Britain goes to the polls on December 12, with Johnson hoping to secure a majority to be able to push through his Brexit deal. The funding and running of the NHS is a recurring election topic.

Corbyn said six meetings took place between US and UK officials since 2017, detailing "what they (the Conservatives) don't want you to know". "The US is demanding that our NHS is on the table in negotiations for a toxic deal," he said.

The sale of the NHS was the government's "secret agenda", he added. The NHS was set up in 1948 under a Labour government, promising free healthcare for all "from cradle to the grave".

