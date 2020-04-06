Borivli DJ in home quarantine dies, BMC says suspected COVID-19

A 29-year-old DJ who had returned from Dubai and was in home quarantine for 13 days died suspiciously on Friday morning. The family claims that he didn't have any symptoms of COVID-19 but the doctors allegedly informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the police that he was suspected to be positive for it, and got his body disposed of.

The man worked in a club at Dubai and stayed at Borivali west. On March 22 after returning from Dubai he was home quarantined and a BMC officer did his check-up on March 25 and the test was negative.

The DJ's sister said he was screened on arrival at the airport and asked to be home quarantined for 14 days. For 13 days he did so. On Friday morning he started vomiting. He soon fell unconscious and was taken to Apex hospital at Borivli West and declared dead there. After asking the family about his travel history, doctors informed the police and the BMC.

"My brother's body was taken to Bhagwati hospital for postmortem. But the doctors refused to do postmortem. They told the police that he was suspected to be COVID-19 positive and asked them to dispose of his body immediately," she added. She claimed no test was done on him and the police did not allow them to do the last rites.

The DJ's sister said their society was sanitised and sealed after his death. She claimed he did not die of COVID-19 and the doctors, police and BMC are sending the wrong message.

Official speak

Doctor Pradeep Jadhav, in charge of civic hospitals said, "We don't have any idea about this patient."

But a doctor from Bhagwati hospital said, "In such a critical situation we are not conducting postmortem and this patient had a travel history of Dubai. We can't take any risk."

"Postmortems have been stopped in such cases. The cause of death was suspected Coronavirus," said Nilkant Patil, a medical officer of R-central ward, but added, "Every three days a BMC officer called him regarding his health. Only god knows how he died."

22 March

When the DJ returned from Dubai

