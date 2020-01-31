Box-Office Update: Kangana Ranaut's Panga and Varun-Shraddha's Street Dancer 3D are unimpressive in Week 1

January 24 saw the release of two big films- Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha's Panga. Both the films were totally different from each other but also united by the rise and rise of the underdog. And given it was the Republic Day weekend, both the films were expected to do well.

However, the collections have been below the mark. During the weekend, the numbers did see an upward swing but the overall total in Week 1 seems to be lower than what was expected from both the films. Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh shared the collections of both Street Dancer 3D and Panga.

Take a look:

#Panga is underwhelming in Week 1... Unable to score beyond metros, despite family-friendly theme... Miraculous growth in Weekend 2 essential... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr, Thu 1.53 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 21.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2020

#StreetDancer3D lacks the spark in Week 1... Non-happening at multiplexes... Healthy in single screens... Lower than #ABCD2 in Week 1 [âÂ¹ 71.78 cr]... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr, Thu 3.43 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 56.77 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2020

Talking about Panga first, the film is already a profitable proposition for the makers as they have already recovered their cost. And the glowing word of mouth helped the film in being steady at the ticket windows. Coming to Street Dancer 3D, it's trending lower than ABCD 2, as Adarsh wrote in his tweet. Let's see how well do these films hold in their second week.

