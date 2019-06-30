Boy bit by snake in Vasai, hospital's prompt treatment saves life

national

The incident took place in the morning when the boy was with his grandmother in the fields and was suddenly bitten by a snake in Vasai

Pic courtesy/Hanif Patel

The Vasai Sir D M Petit Municipal Hospital saved the life of one and half year boy who was bitten by a poisonous snake in Vasai area. According to the police sources, the boy was in the field with his grandmother during the incident. While his grandmother was busy working and he was sitting on the field, he was bitten by a snake bite on his leg. His grandmother noticed when he started crying and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital at around 8 am in the morning, but was shifted to the Vasai Sir D M Petit Municipal Hospital at around 2:30 pm.

The venom spread throughout his body causing internal bleeding and seizures. The hospital started the treatment after conducting the necessary blood tests. The boy was given an anti-snake venom dose by Dr. Bhakti Chaudhary and was kept in the special care where his condition remained steady and the relatives thanked the medical team of the corporation on seeing the smile of the baby's face said a doctor from the hospital.

