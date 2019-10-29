Boyfriend buries woman after failed abortion, cops exhume body

New Delhi: The Gurgaon police on Monday exhumed the body of a 22-year-old woman who had gone missing from her home last week. The police had then found her body buried in a graveyard in Delhi, according to a report in the Indian Express.

The police had arrested the man, who claimed that he was in a relationship with the woman and had burried her after she died while undergoing an abortion.

According to the police, the woman's parents informed them about the woman missing three days later and alleged that she had been abducted by Shahrukh, who worked in a company close to the one where she was employed, the report said.

“Since Shahrukh had been mentioned by name, he was picked up on Sunday and questioned regarding her disappearance. It was during questioning that he revealed he had been in a relationship with her for several months and they had recently found out that she was three months pregnant,” the report quoted Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police as saying.

He said they had gone to Delhi on October 21 to schedule an abortion the following day and returned to Delhi on October 22. "However, she died during the procedure, and Shahrukh buried her at a graveyard in Delhi the following day, without informing her family. He had told doctors at the hospital that she was his wife, and made the same claim at the graveyard,” Boken said.

