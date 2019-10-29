Hyderabad woman kills mother, spends three days with body

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman murdered her mother with the help of her boyfriend and they allegedly spent three days together in the same house beside her body.

The incident occurred in Munaganuru village of Hayatnagar block on the outskirts of Hyderabad on October 18 but came to light on Monday with the police arresting the accused.

Keerthy Reddy, 19, killed her mother Rajitha, 39, as the latter was admonishing her for allegedly being in relationship with two youths. On October 18, Keerthy, an undergraduate student, murdered her mother by strangulating her while her boyfriend held her feet.

They kept the body at home and spent three days together. After the smell became unbearable, they dumped the body on a railway track near Ramannapet.

