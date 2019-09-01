BPO staff alleges sexual abuse by senior on pretext of wedding
The victim claimed that their relationship went sour when Mishra started ignoring her once she started asking him out for marriage
In a shocking incident, a BPO employee has alleged that she was sexually exploited by her senior at the workplace for the last six months on the pretext of marriage. According to the police sources, the 27-year-old woman came in contact with the accused who is her senior at her work through a leading marriage portal.
The accused has been identified as Balmukund Mishra who is a native of Amritsar. Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurugram police said, "Mishra, who also works in Gurugram, befriended her after a series of interaction over phone and WhatsApp. They mutually decided to enter into a live-in relationship and rented a flat in the New Palam Vihar area."
The victim is a married woman from Uttarakhand and had filed a divorce petition in a court. According to the woman's complaint, Mishra, who is also married had told her that he had also filed a divorce plea in an Amritsar court. The two stayed together in a liev-in relationship, but the victim claimed that their relationship went sour when Mishra started ignoring her once she started asking him out for marriage.
Apparently, Mishra quit the relationship and left the house. He even abused the woman and threatened her of consequences when she contacted him over the phone. The woman has filed a complaint at Bajghera police station and the case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.
With inputs from IANS
