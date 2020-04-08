Breakfast of WFH champions

Raksha Lulla, a nutrition consultant and lifestyle coach, is aware that the lockdown has given rise to two types of people. "Those who are finding ways to keep their exercise and diets on track, and those who are slipping into a lethargic coma," she explains, adding, "It is understandable but one can always make small changes to their diet to keep their energies high."



Seyal phulka is a healthy brekkie choice

She suggests a grain and pulse breakfast, with vegetables. "Do not fear carbs. People will easily bite into a croissant or a biscotti but fear desi khana," she says. The seyal phulka is a super dish for brekkie. "Leftover phulka or bhakri has high vitamin B12 content and is gut-friendly. Then add some coriander, garlic, chilli and tomato paste. In a pan, add ghee and the paste. Add dry ingredients like turmeric, salt, dhaniya powder, and a cup of water after the mix is tossed well. Tear the phulka and mix it up."



Raksha Lulla

Eggs to the rescue

If anyone has been to Nutcracker, you know owner and chef Annie Bafna takes her eedu (eggs) rather seriously. "Keeping in mind the limitations on ingredients, eggs are the most versatile. Make frittata with veggies in the house, or shakshuka whose base of tomato and peppers can be prepared the day before and can be used to make pastes too." For those with very little time in this lockdown, overnight oats are an ideal option. "Soak oats in your choice of milk, and the next day, add your fruits, honey or jam. For vegetarians, pancakes or dosas offer limited options — use whole wheat or ragi flour, and add buttermilk and a dash of soda to give it a light fluff. Go all out on stuffing options."

Frittata

Ingredients

6 eggs £3 tbsp milk (full fat)

salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp any other spice/herb like smoky paprika, paprika, dry herb mix

1 cup vegetables (spinach, charred red pepper, zucchini, potatoes, mushrooms, roasted pumpkin),

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, sliced,

Half cup cheese

Arugula leaves and fresh mint

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180 degree centigrade. Mix eggs with milk, half the cheese and all the seasoning. In a cast iron pan, heat oil and lightly cook the onions. Add the vegetables (softer ones like zucchini and leafy ones like spinach last). Add the egg mix and cook for a minute. Sprinkle the remaining cheese (if processed) and transfer to the oven for 10 minutes. When the eggs are fluffed up and lightly brown but the centre is slightly jiggly, it's done. If you use fresh cheese, add it on top of the frittata once it's done. Top it with fresh arugula leaves tossed in olive oil and sea salt; throw in fresh mint.

Leftovers matter

Karl Taylor of Nomada in Versova believes a good breakfast should contain all the nutrition you need to get a healthy start to your day. "Boost your immunity with citrus and anti-oxidant-rich fruits like kiwi, sweet lime, barriers, oranges, pomelo in a smoothie, or a granola bowl. Opt for smoothies with non-dairy milk and any fruit at home, or go for a smoothie bowl with granola. Calorie-conscious folk should pair proteins and greens," he says.

Dinner leftovers can always be used to make a breakfast burrito or a breakfast bowl. "Use leftover roti in a breakfast burrito — fill it with beans, eggs, some greens and leftover protein. Pair yogurt with lemon juice and coriander as a healthier pre-biotic substitute for sour cream," he says, suggesting leftover curries can be reduced down and eaten with roti as a roll. Add a scrambled egg if you like. "Leftover proteins can be added to a sandwich, and paired with greens and healthy multigrain bread. Fish can always be reheated in the oven, and topped with sliced tomatoes and bell peppers, coriander with spices, covered in a foil to reconstitute the moisture. This could be used to make a wrap."





Avocado hash

Ingredients

2 eggs any way

2 slices of multigrain bread or multigrain baguette crisp if available

For stir-fry:

4 baby potatoes, halved

1 tomato

1 onion

Half avocado £150 gm bacon

Method

Roast onion and tomato in a foil in the oven for 20 minutes at 180 degree centigrade. Bacon can be cooked the way you like; then chop it. Dice avocado seasoned with olive oil and lime juice. Toss everything together in a bowl with olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, lime juice and hot sauce. Serve with eggs and bread.

